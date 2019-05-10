Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 15.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 58,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

