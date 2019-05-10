Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE):

5/9/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/8/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

5/2/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx is encouraged by the growing demand for Crysvita from both children and adults, with X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in the United States. The company looks forward to expand the global commercial reach of its approved therapies in 2019. It also expects to file for potential approval of its third therapy, UX007 in fatty acid oxidation disorders in the year. Ultragenyx continues to advance the two gene therapy clinical programs — DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia and DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency — with additional data expected to be released in 2019. However, Since Ultragenyx is a newly commercial company with lower revenues, development or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital. Loss estimates have widened ahead of the Q1 earnings results. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

4/18/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

3/15/2019 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

RARE opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 383.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $31,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

