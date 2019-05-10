UFP Technologies (UFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UFPT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of UFPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 1,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,702. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

