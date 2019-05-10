UBS Group Trims Kraft Heinz (KHC) Target Price to $35.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

KHC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. 4,198,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,857,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

