UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Experian (EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Experian from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,043.89 ($26.71).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,190 ($28.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.87. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

