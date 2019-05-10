UBS Group Raises Allstate (ALL) Price Target to $106.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

