Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNT traded down $16.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ubiquiti Networks has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $174.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total value of $1,608,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

