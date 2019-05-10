Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,310 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

