Trustmark (TRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Trustmark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

In related news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Harvey sold 6,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $229,946.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock worth $418,531 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Trustmark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Trustmark by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trustmark by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Trustmark by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

