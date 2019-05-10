Trump tweets that GM plans to sell Lordstown, Ohio, factory

General Motors plans to sell its mill to a company that builds trucks, in Lordstown, Ohio.

President Donald Trump announced the deal with a company named Workhorse about Twitter Wednesday morning. He wrote that make 450 additional tasks and GM plans to invest $700 million. He wrote that he got the information with GM CEO Mary Barra in a dialogue and that the deal will be subject to a deal with the United Auto Workers union.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said the organization isn’t disputing anything from Trump’s tweets, which it is in talks to sell the sprawling plant. No last deal has been reached, he explained. “At this point in time we’re not supplying any extra information,” Flores said, adding that more would be released later Wednesday.

Workhorse has been involved in creating drones and trucks.

Its chief executive officer, Duane Hughes, said Tuesday the Cincinnati company is currently making progress in the transition from development, to the creation of vehicles.

“We remain focused on our’Trucks First’ initiative, that has enabled us to make substantial progress in all stages of the production procedure,” Hughes said.

The business is on goal, he stated, to begin delivering its electric vans in this year’s end.

Workhorse noted that its first quarter earnings for this season were at $364,000down from $560,000 for the quarter in 2018.

It also reported using $2.8 million in cash and short-term investments.

News of the pending sale had been greeted by workers in Lordstown that were expecting that GM would reopen the factory about 60 miles east of Cleveland that stopped producing the Chevrolet Cruze automobile in March.

Tim O’Hara, vice president of the United Auto Workers union in the plant, said the statement dashes any hopes that employees had about staying in the region and continuing careers with GM. Many will be forced so as to conserve seniority and pension eligibility to move, O’Hara said.

“Anybody that wants to continue working for them is going to need to transfer out”

Lordstown had about workers on a single change in the time that the plant ceased production. But hundreds of others had been laid off earlier as GM cut shifts to deal with slumping demand for your car.

Only a skeleton crew remains in the plant couple old parts on duty, O’Hara said.

The announcement came after the auto workers union and GM reached a deal to save.

However, the rest of the 2,600 workers in the plant in Oshawa, near Toronto, are still scheduled to be laid off.

____

Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio.