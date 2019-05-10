Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $48.67. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 108044 shares.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRIP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $818,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,668 shares in the company, valued at $672,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,861.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,331.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 870.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

