Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.50.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of TCN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 179,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,029. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$9.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.
In other news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,287.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 451,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,855,248.25.
Tricon Capital Group Company Profile
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
