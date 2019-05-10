Tricon Capital Group (TCN) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.50.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 179,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,029. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$9.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$79.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.910000010741265 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,287.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 451,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,855,248.25.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

