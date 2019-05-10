TransDigm Group’s (TDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $520.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $460.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $473.05 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $489.95. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $8,547,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $7,353,377.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,793 shares of company stock worth $39,726,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 408.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,403,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

