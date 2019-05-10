Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $237.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

