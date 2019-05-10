Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TSE TD traded down C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,894. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$65.56 and a 1-year high of C$80.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3899995951347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.36%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

