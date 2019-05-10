Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,500 EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 22,530,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,745 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,908,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,071,000 after purchasing an additional 801,913 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,296,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,314,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,494,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.23.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

