Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 529,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Trex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE:TREX opened at $62.47 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Trex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,523 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

