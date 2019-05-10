Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 209,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,097. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $866.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.40. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tidewater by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tidewater by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

