Thunderstake (TSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Thunderstake has a market cap of $44,331.00 and $229.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunderstake coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Thunderstake has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000362 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunderstake Coin Profile

Thunderstake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 707,318,092 coins. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake. The official website for Thunderstake is thunderstake.com.

Thunderstake Coin Trading

Thunderstake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunderstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunderstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

