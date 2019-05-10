TheStreet Upgrades Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 4,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,930. The firm has a market cap of $940.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

In other news, insider Darrell C. Denny sold 58,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $754,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 348,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 246,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

