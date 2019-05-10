Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.90 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

