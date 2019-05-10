Teton Advisors Inc. Has $194,000 Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 205,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/teton-advisors-inc-has-194000-position-in-lakeland-industries-inc-lake.html.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 7.30. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.