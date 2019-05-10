Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 16,400 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $18,327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,027,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 747,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 662.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 578,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,802,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,751,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 374,728 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.28.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, insider Philip Titterton sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,786 shares of company stock valued at $438,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

