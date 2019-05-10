TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $18.34 on Thursday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 880,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

