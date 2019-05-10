TELUS (TU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELUS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,074. TELUS has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 105,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TELUS by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 206,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,383,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TELUS by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,573,000 after buying an additional 148,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

