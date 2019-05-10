Telenav’s (TNAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We view growth in auto billings GP as the best indicator of growth in the auto business. Adjusted CFFO was $2.6 mil v. our ($0.2) mil estimate. More than 1.3 mil units capable of connected services were deployed in 3Q bringing cumulative deployment to 13.3 mil. General Motors grew to 19% of revenue and 20% of billings in the quarter compared to 17% of revenues and 20% of billings in Q2. Ford represented 54% and 55% of total revenue and billings in the quarter, respectively. This compares to 57% and 55% of total revenue and billings in Q2. Ended the quarter with $86.5 mil in cash and no debt.””

Get Telenav alerts:

TNAV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

TNAV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,318. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.02 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 93.98% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 257,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.