Telemus Capital LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 120.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $93.24.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

