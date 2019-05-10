Telaria Inc (TLRA) Receives $6.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Telaria in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Telaria from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telaria from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Telaria alerts:

In other news, CFO John S. Rego sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telaria by 955.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telaria by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 51,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,755. The stock has a market cap of $340.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.04. Telaria has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.