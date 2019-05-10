Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.98 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,709. The stock has a market cap of $269.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $50,709.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at $674,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

