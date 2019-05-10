TechTarget (TTGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TechTarget updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

TechTarget stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,859. The firm has a market cap of $477.00 million, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $134,656.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 29,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $464,999.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,773.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,169 shares of company stock worth $1,433,474. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TechTarget stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of TechTarget worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

