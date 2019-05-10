Team, Inc. (TISI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Team by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Team from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Team and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:TISI opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

