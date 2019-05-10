TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,433 shares of company stock valued at $31,184,704. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

