TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (IFC) Price Target to C$125.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Cormark set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$118.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.36.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$112.47 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$91.65 and a 1 year high of C$114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 7.96999999781124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.