Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.30 ($81.74) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.05 ($79.13).

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.