T Clarke (CTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.85

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.85 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 155320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from T Clarke’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. T Clarke’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Mike Crowder sold 9,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £12,516.40 ($16,354.89).

T Clarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

