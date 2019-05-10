Synereo Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Synereo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Synereo token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synereo has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00300469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00898271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017306 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00135672 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Synereo Token Profile

Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official message board is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog . Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synereo’s official website is hyperspace.app

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

