S&W Seed (SANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.77%.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 74,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of S&W Seed worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

