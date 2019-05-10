SVMK (SVMK) Issues Earnings Results

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. SVMK has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $95,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 10,063,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $153,173,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,159,865 shares of company stock valued at $184,569,613 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SVMK stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 240.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SVMK worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SVMK to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on SVMK in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

