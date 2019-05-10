SunTrust Banks Comments on FMC Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup set a $94.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $7,963,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,386,696.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $2,570,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in FMC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in FMC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

