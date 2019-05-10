SunTrust Banks Comments on FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst O. Turner now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $11.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

FLT stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $268.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,545,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

