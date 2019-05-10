Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,121,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,361,000 after purchasing an additional 160,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,239,000 after purchasing an additional 117,129 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,949,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 917,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,431,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $44.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/strategic-wealth-advisors-group-llc-sells-355-shares-of-spdr-sp-bank-etf-kbe.html.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.