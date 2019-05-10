Stitch Fix (SFIX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $26.29 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $16,364,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,587,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,209,102 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

