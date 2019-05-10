Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Cohu (COHU) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,764. The firm has a market cap of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cohu has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

