Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,526 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $66.13 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

