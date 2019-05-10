Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 686.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,136 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,951,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,550,000 after purchasing an additional 901,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,202,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,036,000 after purchasing an additional 405,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

IR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $7,400,809.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $118,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,388 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,589 shares of company stock worth $25,116,182 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

