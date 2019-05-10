Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,289. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

