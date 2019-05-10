Steven F. Strandberg Acquires 2,389 Shares of Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC) Stock

Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) Director Steven F. Strandberg purchased 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $47,015.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CBDC stock remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,390. Apotheca Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Apotheca Biosciences Company Profile

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc develops cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company is based in the United States.

