Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,287,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. Aaron’s makes up 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $67,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127,485 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. 5,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In related news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $697,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,084,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,720 shares of company stock worth $8,732,952. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

