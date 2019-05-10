State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 123,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $6,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock worth $6,743,633 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $323.71 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-trims-position-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.