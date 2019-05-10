State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 123,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $6,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock worth $6,743,633 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $323.71 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.14.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
