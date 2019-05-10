State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $67,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24,302.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.15.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.74. 455,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $622,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,333 shares of company stock worth $38,674,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

